Chitungwiza man busted with cocaine in Beitbridge

By Thupeyo Muleya

A 32-year-old Chitungwiza man has been arrested in Beitbridge after being found in possession of cocaine with a street value of $54 255 on Wednesday afternoon.

Philip Nyahodza was not asked to plead to contravening the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act when he appeared before Beitbridge resident magistrate Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba yesterday.

He was remanded in custody to September 17. Prosecutor Mr Ronald Mugwagwa said at around 2pm on Wednesday, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics section received information about Nyahodza being in possession of dangerous drugs.

They were told that he was due to meet a contact at Engen service station and the detectives laid ambush and intercepted him on arrival.

They then conducted a body search on him and found two sachets of cocaine in his back pocket which they took for testing.

The results confirmed that Nyahodza was indeed carrying cocaine valued at $54 255 on the street market. The Herald