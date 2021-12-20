Former Man City striker Benjani launches Youth League in Bulawayo

Former Manchester City, Portsmouth and Warriors striker, Benjani Mwaruwari on Friday launched a Community Youth League to be named after him in his hometown of Bulawayo.

Popularly known as the Undertaker during his playing days, Mwaruwari launched the Benjani Community Youth League (BCYL) at Bulawayo’s highly-rated hotel the Holiday Inn.

Present at the unveiling ceremony where former footballers including Zenzo Moyo, Johannes Ngodzo, Ronald Gidiza Sibanda and Gift Lunga Junior.

Warriors manager Wellington Mpandare, the city mayor Solomon Mguni, former president of the now defunct Njube Sundowns, Gift Banda also graced the event.

Nyaradzo Group are reportedly the main sponsor of the youth league while Mukuru and Australian based Adachi International are the other partners.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mwaruwari said the league is aimed at resuscitating junior football in Bulawayo and playing a major role to try put an end to drug abuse which has gone rampant in the Bulawayo.

“This is a special moment in my football career. I remember my youthful days, as kids we used to play in the streets of Magwegwe. This youth league has been launched to prepare a bright future for our youngsters to play at the highest level in football,” he said.

“We want to fight against rampant drug abuse as well as crime and alcohol abuse that has become the order of the day in our city.”

Nehanda Radio then went on to interview former Bosso gunslinger Zenzo Moyo who applauded his former teammate’s initiative.

“Bro, that is a very good initiative. Everything now remains to us who need to support this new project so that it won’t die a natural death, otherwise Benjani has done our city a very good development” he said.

In addition, Moyo implored ex-footballers and other athletes to provide the young ones with career guidance particularly on the effects of drug abuse and crime.

The Makokoba born former golden boot winner cited that the guidance is required before these youngsters venture into full sporting activities especially under the BCYL. Nehanda Radio