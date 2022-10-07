Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Victoria Falls Mayor Somveli Dhlamini arrested over alleged land fraud

File picture of President Emmerson Mnangagwa receiving a scroll in acceptance of the Freedom of the City of Victoria Falls while Mayor Councillor Somveli Dlamini and Town Clerk Mr Ronnie Dube look on. — Picture: Eliah Saushoma via The Herald
Victoria Falls Mayor, councillor Somveli Dhlamini (MDC-T) was arrested on Thursday by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) over alleged fraud involving the parceling out of State land.

ZACC confirmed the development in a statement adding that the accused was due to appear in court on Friday.

“Victoria Falls Mayor Somveli Dhlamini was arrested this afternoon by ZACC and a statement was recorded,” read the statement.

“Somveli Dhlamini is being charged for fraud alternatively concealing from a principal a personal interest in a transaction as defined in section 173 of the Criminal Law Codification Act

“Charges are emanating from fraudulent purchase of a residential stand in the low density suburb of Victoria Falls by the Mayor. He is detained and will appear in court tomorrow 7/10/22.”

According to the Centre for Innovation and Technology (Cite) Dlamini has been at the centre of controversy with Town Clerk Ronnie Dube who he had attempted to suspend on several occasions.

Dube was allegedly forced out of his office and locked outside on Monday by members of the Hwange District Residents Association and a group of Zanu-PF war veterans who accused him of corruption.

They said he was not supposed to be in office as he had been suspended by Dlamini to pave the way for investigations.

ZACC visited the city on Monday and stumbled upon the offences allegedly committed by Dlamini and arrested him.

Nehanda Radio understands that Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda is also fingered in illegal land deals in the tourism city.

