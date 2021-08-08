Selmor Mtukudzi appointed brand ambassador for Mama Money

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Musician Selmor Mtukudzi is the latest local celebrity to secure an endorsement deal after she was signed up as a brand ambassador for money transfer company Mama Money.

Mama Money is a South Africa based remittance company that allows Zimbabweans in the diaspora to transfer money back home.

Posting about her new achievement, Mtukudzi said she was excited to be part of the company as a brand ambassador for Zimbabwe.

“I’m excited to announce that I’ve joined the Mama Money family as a brand ambassador for Zimbabwe,” said Selmor.

She went on to express how the company has helped many people in South Africa to send money back home.

“Everyday, Mama Money helps thousands of Zimbabweans living in South Africa to send money safely, affordable and reliably…. I’m proud to be partnering with a company that helps so many lives with #MoreMoneyHome for less,” she added.

In a welcome message to Selmor, the Mama Money team posted on their official Facebook page saying, “We are excited to announce Selmor Mtukudzi as our Brand ambassador for Zimbabwe.

“Selmor is a Zimbabwean multi-award winning musician and actress who is passionate about uplifting and amplifying girls and women’s voices. Welcome to Mama’s family,” read the post.

Apart from being a musician, Selmor has been making some noticeable moves with her online grocery store which supplies different types of basic and luxury groceries across Zimbabwe. Nehanda Radio