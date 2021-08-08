CAPS United legend Joe “Kode” Mugabe (53) loses battle with cancer

Legendary former CAPS United captain Joe ‘Kode’ Mugabe who was now based in the United Kingdom has died at the age of 53 after losing his battle with cancer.

Nehanda Radio sources confirmed that Mugabe died on Sunday in Reading, England, where he was now based after leaving Zimbabwe in 2002.

Kode was voted CAPS United Player of the Year a record four times in 1993, 1994, 1998, and 2001 while he was also a Soccer Star of the Year finalist in 1994, 1995, 1996, and 2001.

He is survived by a wife and three children.