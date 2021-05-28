Selmor remembers father at SA concert

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Musician Selmor Mtukudzi has promised a polished act ahead of the two-day concert dubbed “Remembering Tuku” this weekend in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The concert, which is scheduled to take place over the weekend, will see Selmor sharing the stage with South Africa’s Vusi Mahlasela, Madosini, Steve Dyer and Ami Faku.

The show will pay tribute to the legendary music superstar, the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi, renowned for being a cultural icon globally.

The event will be held at the Joburg Theatre, a world class home of live entertainment where the concert will also be celebrating Africa month by presenting and showcasing African talent.

In an interview, Selmor said all was set for the show as she was already in South Africa and busy with rehearsals with her band.

“I can say people should expect fun and the best of me,” she said. “This show is extra special because I will be having the great producer Steve Dyer with me on stage. It is going to be wonderful.

“I will also be sharing the stage with the legendary Vusi Mahlasela and will do a couple of songs together. I am excited.

“Definitely, I will perform some of my dad’s hit songs. It is given that when I perform whether in Zimbabwe or on foreign soil, people expect me to dish out one or two songs from him. For now, it is part of my mandate that I make sure Tuku music lives on. But I can’t share my play list for now, it is a surprise.”

Selmor said artistes should strategise in order to survive during these Covid-19 times.

“This is my first show in South Africa since the pandemic started. The current situation is really terrible. It has been bad for over a year now, and more so especially for us musicians.

‘‘Our main means of income has been crippled and this has seen most of us failing to make ends meet. I appeal to our Government to give us guidelines to follow so we can start to earn a living back home.

“Not all of us are privileged enough to travel to other countries and we are not begging for handouts. We just want to be allowed an opportunity to work for our families back home just like what everyone else is doing.”

The Joburg Theatre kicked off the month with a live concert titled The Big Band Jazz Festival produced by Oupa Salemane, which featured award winning MTN Joyous Celebration, Siya Makuzeni Big band Orchestra and Mandisi Dyantyi. The Herald