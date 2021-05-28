Police seek accident victim relatives

By Michael Magoronga

Police in Kwekwe are looking for relatives of a man who died in an accident on Tuesday evening. Samuel Kamanga, who was driving a tractor towards Kwekwe from Gweru, died on the spot after the tractor side-swiped a haulage truck.

According to Midlands provincial spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko the accident occurred at the 230km peg outside Kwekwe along the Harare-Bulawayo highway on Tuesday at around 3.30PM.

“Members of the public missing a male relative known to have been driving a tractor around the Kwekwe area are invited to visit Kwekwe Traffic Police to help identify the body of the deceased held at Kwekwe Hospital. Deceased, was only identified as Samuel Kamanga and no other particulars are known,” said Inspector Mahoko.

The now deceased is said to have fallen on the tarmac and died on the spot after the trailer of his vehicle was hit by the truck which had failed to overtake.

“Pride Manjengwa (34) of Mkoba in Gweru, was driving a heavy truck along the Harare -Bulawayo highway with one passenger on board. The now deceased was driving a tractor with no passengers, and was heading the same direction with Manjengwa,” said Inspector Mahoko.

On approaching the 230km peg, Manjengwa tried to overtake the tractor but discovered that he had misjudged as there was an oncoming vehicle.

“Manjengwa tried to return to his lane and in the process, he hit the trailer of the tractor. The driver of the tractor fell on the tarmac and died on the spot,” he said. The body of the now deceased was ferried to Kwekwe General Hospital where it awaits postmortem.

Inspector Mahoko urged the motorists to exercise caution and adhere to road traffic regulations when driving.

“Drivers are reminded that overtaking vehicles in front generally is prohibited unless they are absolutely sure that they are safe to do so,” he said. The Chronicle