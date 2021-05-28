Five cheat death as truck driver loses control

By Lingani Nyika

Five people cheated death and two of them sustained injuries when they were thrown out of a moving truck’s load box after the driver lost control of the vehicle along the Victoria Falls-Hwange highway.

Wisdom Ncube (29) of 545 Reynard Road in Low Density was driving a Toyota Toyoace in June last year carrying drums filled with water when the accident occurred.

Five people whose details were not given in court were in the load box holding the drums to prevent them from falling when Ncube suddenly lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road resulting in two of the passengers being thrown out.

They landed on the tarmac and sustained injuries while the other three held onto the vehicle body.

Ncube was charged with negligent driving when he appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Linda Dzvene.

The magistrate slapped him with a fine of $10 000 or three months in jail in default of payment.

In addition, the court sentenced Ncube to three months in prison which were wholly suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence.

Prosecuting, Mr Asher Chindedza said Ncube was trying to instruct the five passengers to sit properly in the truck to avoid accidents when he suddenly lost control of the vehicle.

The injured passengers whose identities and degree of injuries were not given in court, were rushed to Victoria Falls Hospital where they were treated and discharged. The Chronicle