‘Mombe ye umai for $40’ … Tuku’s 1978 lobola list revealed by daughter

The late music superstar, Oliver Mtukudzi paid an estimated $459 in lobola, as he prepared to marry his then sweetheart, Melody Murape in a lavish wedding at Gwanzura in 1979, a year after their ceremony.

To illustrate the fluctuations in the Zimbabwean currency since that time, Tuku paid only $29 for the customary groceries for the bride’s family, while forking out $40 for mombe ye umai and $20 each for both mbatya and gumbeze dzamai.

The list was shared by Tuku’s daughter Selmor, after a discussion on exorbitant lobola prices flared up.

In an interview with H-Metro, Selmor said she shared the list because she wanted to illustrate the love her parents had for each other despite their later problems.

“My sister Sybil sent it to me, she said our aunt found it somewhere in the house, I laughed and I was happy and shocked that it survived that long. It made me feel happy.

“There was nothing new to learn other than just finding out how much he was charged, I have always known that my parents loved each other despite whatever challenges they later faced, they were very happy,” she said.

Selmor said the modest grocery list also reflected the fact that the original intention of such gestures was now lost on Zimbabweans today.

“Long back, the grocery was meant to feed the in-laws and other visitors who were invited for the lobola negotiations.

“It was meant to be just enough for the day kana paine zvinosarawo it won’t be much.

“Nowadays, people are even making weird demands including toilet paper and cellphones on the lobola list.

Humwe hwangova hundyire,” she said.