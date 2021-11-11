Jah Prayzah, Mtukudzi, ExQ, Winky D top list of most played musicians

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Contemporary musician Jah Prayzah, ExQ and Winky D as well as the late jazz icon Dr. Oliver Mtukudzi are at the summit of the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA) top 20 most played musicians list.

The most recent list is based on data collected at the end of October from a number of local radio stations.

Jah Prayzah takes the crown as the leader of the list and is followed by the legendary Oliver Mtukudzi, ExQ, Winky D and Takura.

Freeman, Alick Macheso, Nutty O, Killer T, Andy Brown, Simon Chimbetu, Andy Muridzo, Lovemore Majaivana, Leonard Dembo, Baba Harare, Jeys Marabini, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Tongai Moyo, Sandra Ndebele and Soul Jah Love are also part of the top 20 list.

Polisile Ncube-Chimhini said this data was collected specifically from regional broadcasting stations.

“This distribution is particularly for regional broadcasting stations that include, 98.4 FM, Breeze FM, Capitalk FM, Diamond FM, Hevoi FM, Nyaminyami FM and Skyz Metro FM,” she said.

She also added that she was pleased with the presence of a female artist in the list.

“In this current distribution, the ladies have ascertained their position with Sandra Ndebele sitting on position 19,” added Polisile.

She said national broadcasting company ZBC did not contribute to October’s statistics because all it’s radio stations distributed in June 2021.

“Zimura is excited to announce that this is our fourth distribution in 2021 including two mechanical rights distributions for digital platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Google, iTunes and many others,” she said.

The beginning of the year was not so good for Zimura as the organisation was involved in a squabble with some artists over unpaid royalties. The issues were resolved and now Zimura has paid up some outstanding royalties to artists. Nehanda Radio