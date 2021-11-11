Mai Tt engaged to U.S based Zimbabwean boyfriend Tinashe Maphosa

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Local comedian Felistas Murata better known as Mai Tt who is currently in the United States is now engaged to her new boyfriend Tinashe Maphosa.

Over the weekend the comedian took to social media as per custom to celebrate her latest win.

She posted a picture of her hand together with Tinashe’s hand, both with rings on their ring fingers.

She captioned the picture, “Rings look good on me (with heart emojis). Engaged to Tinashe Maphosa.”

Over the past couple of months Mai Tt has been head over hills in love with her new boyfriend. Despite the backlash on social media, Mai Tt has not looked back on her newly found love.

Quite frankly Mai Tt has not been very lucky in the game of love.

In 2020 she had her much publicized relationship with young musician Zizo Pamyk who later dumped her after moving to the United Kingdom.

Mai Tt then moved on to date South African based Nigerian man known as Mr Obina who also left her with a broken heart after he allegedly defrauded her of some money. Nehanda Radio