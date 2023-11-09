Stay away from social media, turn to God – Mai TT’s mother tells her

Gogo Esther Murata has encouraged her daughter, Mai TT, to shun social media and turn to God following her release from prison this week.

Mai TT bade farewell to Chikurubi Female Prison on Tuesday after the High Court in Harare overturned both her conviction and sentence on Monday, paving the way for her release.

The socialite had been incarcerated for 63 days of what was meant to be a nine-month sentence for theft of trust property.

In an interview with H-Metro, Gogo Murata said Mai TT had found herself in prison due to her failure to accept her true calling as a preacher of the word of God. She said she had found herself questioning her faith when her daughter was convicted.

“My name and that of my husband have become someone’s source of living, attacking our personality and calling us names for the sake of attacking Mai TT. One day I came to my senses following some prayers and fasting about Mai TT’s incarceration.

“I questioned God, like Biblical Prophet Habakkuk, and God answered me, and it is that answer I wish my daughter will accept. I sought guidance from my Apostle, other senior church elders and they agreed with what was revealed to me during my supplication and intercession,” she said.

Gogo Murata said she wanted her daughter to quit social media as it was leading her astray.

“Mai TT must stop this evil animal called ‘social media’. It has opened doors for attacks to her anointing and what was bestowed on her by God.

“She has the power to change people’s lives through the preaching of the word, heal the sick through her singing and she is talented to make various things with her hands,” she said.

Gogo Murata said her daughter’s marriages had failed because she was being punished for turning her back on her calling.

“Mai TT akatanga kuzivikanwa nekudzidzisa madzimai zvemudzimba, achivapa shoko raMwari ipapo ndipo paakaita mukurumbira. She ended up being lured by her friends.

“When her marriages failed, Mai TT failed to understand that she was being punished for turning away from her calling.