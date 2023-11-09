Former Deputy Minister Terrence Mukupe convicted of smuggling fuel

Former Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Development Terrence Mukupe together with Same Kapisoriso, Joseph Taderera and Leonard Mudzuto were yesterday convicted of importing 138 979 litres of diesel without paying duty.

The NPA said the accused persons prejudiced the State of revenue amounting to USD$55 591-60.

“The State proved that on the 27th of January 2017 at Forbes Border Post in Mutare, Terrence Mukupe, Same Kapisoriso, Joseph Taderera and Leonard Mudzuto connived to unlawfully import diesel without paying duty.

“The accused persons misrepresented that the diesel was going to be offloaded in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC),” the NPA said.

“Pursuant to their plan, they replaced the diesel with water in Zimbabwe. The matter came to light on the 30th of January 2017 when officials from the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) intercepted them at Chirundu One Stop Border Post to verify the nature of the goods they were carrying.

“In so doing the accused persons prejudiced the State of revenue amounting to USD$55 591-60.

“The accused persons are in custody pending sentence on the 9th of November 2023 at the Harare High Court.”

Last week, the Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) president Henrietta Rushwaya who is also President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s niece was convicted for attempting to smuggle 6kg of gold worth US$333,000 to Dubai through the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

She is currently detained in custody pending sentence which will be handed down on the 10th of November 2023.