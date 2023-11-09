CCC says recall of Harare Mayor and councillors by Tshabangu is invalid

The main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has labeled invalid, the recall of Harare Mayor Ian Makone along with other party councillors by Sengezo Tshabangu, a self proclaimed party Interim Secretary General.

Tshabangu on Wednesday recalled 60 more councillors across the country, bringing the total number of recalled councillors this week to 69.

But CCC deputy spokesperson Gift “Ostallos” Siziba urged the party members not to panic saying that Tshabangu was an imposter. He added that the party has since taken Tshabangu to the High Court seeking an order restraining him from making recalls.

Siziba added that the party was engaging the Speaker of Parliament, President of the Senate, and Minister of Local Government to ensure that Tshabangu does not effect further recalls until matters that are before the courts of law have been finalised.

“The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party has been made aware of another viral letter circulating on social media, purportedly penned by the impostor Sengezo Tshabangu, falsely claiming to represent our movement and initiating the recall of our Harare-based councillors, including Mayor lan Makone and his deputy, Kudzai Kadzombe,” Siziba said.

“In light of these developments, the CCC finds it necessary to assert the facts unequivocally.

“In a firm and resolute move, the CCC took legal action against Tshabangu in October 2023, effectively restraining him from falsely representing the CCC.

“The legal dispute is ongoing, and Tshabangu filed an appearance to defend on 8 November, indicating his intention to contest the lawsuit. However, he has not yet presented a formal defense.

“Our legal representatives are actively engaging in discussions with the Speaker of Parliament, President of the Senate, and Minister of Local Government to inform them about the ongoing legal battles concerning these unwarranted recalls.

“These discussions emphasize the importance of honoring and respecting court processes while disregarding any spurious communications. We firmly believe that all stakeholders will be guided by the principles of justice and legality in their actions.

“Consequently, we urge our steadfast supporters to remain calm. Our cause is undeniably just, and we will prevail.”

The nation is expected to hold by-elections on December 9 this year to replace MPs, Senators and councillors who were recalled by Tshabangu.

Investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono on Thursday morning said he spoke to Siziba who told him that Tshabangu had the backing of some senior members in the CCC.

“I have spoken to CCC spokesman Gift Ostallos Siziba this morning and he said that there are senior guys in CCC that are aiding Sengezo Tshabangu.

“He said these senior guys are destroying the party and the democratic project because of their political greedy, vindictiveness and hate.

“He said that these guys should now come out in the open and make their issues public if they are genuine, he also said that the party knows who they are and it has details and indisputable evidence of what is happening,” he said.

Chin’ono added: “The CCC spokesman ended by saying that these Recalls are only benefiting Zanu-PF and that the senior guys are as good as working for Zanu-PF.

“He said that without Zanu-PF, Tshabangu would not effect anything.”