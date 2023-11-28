$1500 for a skit, $250 for a shoutout … Mai TT’s eye-catching rate card

Only a few weeks after her much publicised release from prison, comedienne Mai TT is hell bent on proving that she never lost a step while she was incarcerated, publishing a mouthwatering rate card showcasing some of the fees she charges for her publicity services.

According to the rate card, posted on Mai TT’s Tik Tok account and circulated widely on social media, the controversial comedienne’s services do not come cheap.

As per the rate card, Mai TT charges as much as $2000 for a roadshow, $1500 for a five minute skit, $1000 for an hour long Facebook live session, $250 for congratulatory shoutouts and $200 for a Facebook shoutout.

A voice over accompanying the rate card said the fees were justified by Mai TT’s reach and the organic number of followers she had garnered over the years.

“Some are buying social media followers, so that they are known to have a lot of followers. However, when it comes to Mai TT, they are guaranteed to respond and she also boosts your social media handles to make sure you have your following,” she declared.

“How can you grow your business when you have 26 followers who will be following you? Where will be the rest? They will be on Mai TT’s page. So with Mai TT , we can trust that can you make sales, you can make profits and your company becomes famous,” she said.

Mai TT was recently released from Chikurubi Female Prison after being incarcerated for 63 days of what was meant to be a nine-month sentence for theft of trust property.