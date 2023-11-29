Kasukuwere’s lawyer summoned to appear before Zanu-PF disciplinary committee

Saviour Kasukuwere’s lawyer and spokesperson Jaqueline Sande has been summoned to appear before the Zanu-PF disciplinary committee for allegedly violating the party’s constitution.

The accusations stem from her representing Kasukuwere in his legal challenge against his dismissal from the 2023 presidential election race.

Kasukuwere, a former Zanu-PF political commissar is considered unrepentant by the ruling party.

“This letter serves as a formal summon to one Jaqueline Sande, of ID number 68-738809 E26 by the District Disciplinary Committee. You are hereby summoned on allegations of violating Party Constitution Article 3 Section 18,” read part of the letter directed to her by District Vice Chairman Moses Chitsa.

“This follows the prohibition order and notice of charges delivered to your place of residence in July 2023 due to your connection to the self-exiled and unrepentant Saviour Kasukuwere which the Disciplinary Committee deemed compromising as per Article 3 Section 13 (2) of the Zanu-PF Constitution.

“In tandem with Article 10 Section 74 (1) you are again prohibited from participating in any Party activity and Representing the Party in any capacity.

“According to the Party Constitution a hearing must be held and you must state your side of the case. You are advised to attend as failure to do so shall be recorded as admission of guilt and a judgment be passed in your absence.

“Any appeals can be made through the normal structures as defined in the Constitution and your rights to be assisted and represented in the conduct of your case by any member of your choice are enshrined in Article 10 Section 69.

“Your Hearing will be on the 3rd of December 2023. Venue; Bond Party Office. Time; 3pm.”

After posting the letter on her X handle, Sande captioned it: “If seeking for attention was a party”.

Kasukuwere fled the country during the military coup that ousted late former President Robert Mugabe. He is now exiled in South Africa.

He tried to come back to Zimbabwe to challenge Mnangagwa in the August 23 presidential election but was blocked by the courts on the controversial basis that he was out of the country for more than 18 months.

Sande was his spokesperson and lead lawyer.