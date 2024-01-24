Jon Stewart returns to The Daily Show part-time for 2024 election season

Legendary presenter Jon Stewart will be returning to host “The Daily Show” on Monday nights during the 2024 election campaign, Comedy Central announced on Wednesday.

The popular programme has been without a host since South African comedian Trevor Noah stepped down in 2022.

While Stewart will host on Mondays, the episodes from Tuesday to Thursday will be hosted by a rotating lineup of the show’s news team.

Stewart began hosting “The Daily Show” in 1999 and left in 2015 to make way for Noah.

Confirming Stewart’s return, Chris McCarthy, the chief executive of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios said the legendary host was the voice of a generation.

“We are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show’ to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country,” McCarthy said.

“In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit,” he added.

This month Noah made history by becoming the first South African to win an Emmy for best variety talk series.

There was a hilarious moment when a former correspondent of the show, Roy Wood, mouthed “Please hire a host” from the stage.