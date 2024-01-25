Shock as Chamisa dumps CCC, “hints at fresh things we need to do”

Zimbabwe’s main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has dumped the party he formed two years ago, telling supporters “I no longer have anything to do with the CCC.”

The backstory to this is a culmination of events that saw self-declared CCC Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu effectively grabbing control of the party with help from President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime.

In stepping down, Chamisa also outlined how Mnangagwa’s Zanu-PF and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) connived to rig elections against him in the 2023 harmonised general elections.

“Fellow Zimbabweans, fellow citizens, I come to you with a heart full of gratitude and a deep sense of responsibility. I am aware that our beloved country is going through very difficult and challenging circumstances, politically, economically, and socially.

“The majority of the citizens are flocking into the diaspora. Those who are at home are hustling for a living with a great toil yet without a fair return. Things are hard. Life is difficult. But this must and will soon come to an end.

“It is exactly two years since I announced to you the formation of the CCC. You are aware of what has been unfolding over the past years and months in our beloved country, particularly during the period of run-up to the election and to the present day.

“You will no doubt, recall and distinctly note, the pre-election problems we encountered characterized by ZANU PF and ZEC’s refusal to effect necessary political, constitutional, and electoral reforms,” he added.

Recently, the CCC’s Deputy Spokesperson Gift “Ostallos” Siziba hinted rather ambiguously that Chamisa would launch a new political party called Democratic Alternative in Zimbabwe (DAZ), a new political party.

Some however claimed the Tweet only referred to Chamisa being “the only democratic alternative in Zimbabwe.”

Against this background, Chamisa, in his latest statement, called citizens to support his new political plan.

“We call upon all citizens to rally behind fresh politics, new politics, and genuine fresh and credible leaders who want to serve and not to be served.

“ZANU PF can take everything that we sweat for, take the party and its name, take the money, and whoever is a beneficiary of this fraud is a certified fraudster.

“There are fresh things we need to do. Let’s all work together for total freedom, true change, and holistic transformation for our beloved country. Giving up or giving in is not an option. Nothing comes without tenacity and resilience,” he said.

The next move for MPs and councillors who are in office under CCC name is not yet clear.