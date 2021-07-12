Zanu PF Midlands readmits all G40 faction members as “prodigal sons”

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

The Zanu PF Midlands Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) has resolved to readmit all willing former G40 faction members on the basis that “patriotism and loyalty to the party is key.”

Those readmitted include former ministers, Chiratidzo Mabuwa and Makhosini Hlongwane, former deputy Minister of Labour and Social Welfare, Tapiwa Matangaidze and former Member of Parliament for Gokwe Central Dorothy Mhangami.

The provincial chair Daniel Mackenzie Ncube said the members have been in the wilderness for four years and have learnt a lesson hence they should be readmitted.

“We have resolved and said well these are prodigal sons, they were lost, they have learnt a lesson that patriotism and loyalty to the party is key, hence we have recommended that they be brought back into the party,” said Ncube.

“They have been in the wilderness for some four years and they have learnt a lesson that it’s not easy out there. We have said let’s have them back and we are confident our recommendation will be approved at national level,” he said.

Ncube said the ruling party was also receiving some members of the opposition. Recently, former MDC officials, Blessing Chebundo, Lilian Timevous, Obert Gutu among others joined the ruling party.

He added that the former G-40 members will be joining as card carrying members.

“We have been parading some opposition members who are crossing the line to join the party.

“We are receiving opposition members daily who are saying they want to be with the party, so we said why can’t we also accept those who were also formerly part of us, but got lost along the way.

“Once we get the nod, we will write them letters of readmission, but they are coming in as card carrying members and nothing more,” he said.

During the peak of factionalism in Zimbabwe, G40 had an upper hand, with the former first Lady Grace Mugabe as their centre of power but their consulate was left exposed after the November 2017 military coup that overthrew the late former president Robert Mugabe.

Most of them ran for cover into foreign countries.

After the death of Mugabe in 2019, the dying G40 corral was set for revival purportedly under the auspices of Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwao but some have already chosen readmission into the ruling party. Nehanda Radio