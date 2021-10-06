‘G40 heavy in Zanu PF, planning to topple Mnangagwa’ – Ziyambi claims

By Staff Reporter | Nehanda Politics |

Justice and Parliamentary Affairs minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has claimed G40 faction members were strategically positioning themselves within Zanu PF to topple President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Speaking in Chinhoyi during a Zanu PF provincial coordinating committee (PCC) meeting held in Chinhoyi, Ziyambi accused Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka of abusing her privileged position and leaking party secrets to her brother, independent Norton legislator Temba Mliswa who is accused of denigrating party members on social media.

Ziyambi said remnants of the G40 (Generation 40) faction are still in Zanu PF working on plans to remove the Zanu PF leader.

“Some members take internal issues to their relatives, and these people comment as if they are members of Zanu PF. When you are analysing me as a member of the politburo, what l say is a collective position.

“When you are analysing me as a member of cabinet and you criticise my action in parliament, you are criticising cabinet and its head who is the president,” Ziyambi said.

“l have been following events and l hear money is exchanging hands. We have received a report, the majority of G40 people decided to stay in Zanu PF and fund provincial members so that those who were dormant take positions then challenge the president.

“We want genuine cadres of Zanu PF to be on the lookout for these fake people and expose them and say this is their plan and come up with proper structures.”

Mliswa-Chikoka was also accused by the Zanu PF delegates at the meeting of being “big-headed” and disrespecting senior party members who are routinely embarrassed at Mnangagwa’s events where they are sometimes barred from attending for not having official invitations which are coordinated by her office.

Recently, Zanu PF suspended its provincial elections amid factionalism.

Youth League provincial chairman, Vengai Musengi, Mliswa-Chikoka, acting Zanu PF provincial chairman Abie Mujeri, and Information deputy minister Kindness Paradza were fighting over the provincial chairmanship post in the upcoming internal elections.

“It is better to complete the process of restructuring late and ensure we build a firm foundation using solid structures. We can always ask (Patrick) Chinamasa (Acting national political commissar) to allow us more time to build our structures which will see us emerging victorious in the 2023 elections,” Ziyambi added.

Musengi also accused Mliswa-Chikoka of abusing her office by inviting her brother to attend Zanu PF events despite the loquacious MP's verbal attacks on Zanu PF members.