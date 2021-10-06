Zim national team call-up caught Rahman Kutsanzira by surprise

By Staff Reporter | Nehanda Sports |

Former Highlanders and CAPS United FC speedy winger Rahman Kutsanzira (33) who now plays for FC Platinum has revealed that his recent inclusion in the national team for the World Cup qualifiers caught him by surprise.

Kutsanzira unexpectedly got his Warriors call-up last week as his club coach who was also appointed as the national team interim coach, Norman Mapeza, seems to have trusted and believed in his services.

Speaking to a local publication, the FC Platinum player said the call-up he never expected to find his name amongst the national team squad.

However, as a result of this enlistment the right-back promised to put all his effort if he is given the opportunity to play in the back-to-back qualifiers versus Ghana.

“I thought it would never happen, to be honest am prepared to make the most out of it and repay coach Mapeza for believing in me again,” Kutsanzira said.

The 33-year-old used to play as a natural winger but was recently assigned to play at his club as a modern right-back by his coach (Mapeza), to cover up for some defenders who are injured.

The Warriors squad to face Ghana on the 9th and 12th of October respectively has only two local players.

In his national team squad, Mapeza also called-up his anchorman at FC Platinum Kelvin Madzongwe. Nehanda Radio