‘CCC has room for G-40, Khupe, Mwonzora deserters’ – Chamisa lawyer

Top Zimbabwean lawyer and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa’s ally Advocate Thabani Mpofu believes the opposition party has room for any citizens including exiled former Zanu-PF members (G40), former MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe and others “deserting Moh-Zero in droves.”

Mpofu who represented Chamisa at the Constitutional Court in 2018 when the opposition leader challenged election results said the newly formed CCC party was a citizens’ movement.

He added that the party should not discriminate prospective members based on their past affiliations. Mpofu said the opposition should also be able to admit even the G-40 members, a former Zanu-PF faction whose leaders fled the country after a military coup that ousted late former President Robert Mugabe in November 2017.

The decorated lawyer added that even Thokozani Khupe, the former president of the MDC-T party, allies of Douglas Mwonzora who are dumping him for failing to win anything during the just ended by-election can also join CCC.

“The movement belongs to the Citizens,” he said.

“There’s room for maG40. Room for MaKhupe. Room for those already deserting Moh-Zero in droves. Room for number 2s people. Room for everyone who is odious to Zanu. Room for all patriots and nation builders. All are welcome. Huyai. Asakhe.”

The Citizens Coalition for Change party was established on 22 January 2022 and was announced on 24 January 2022 at a press conference at the Bronte Hotel in Harare. It is led by Chamisa who contested in 2018 as leader of the MDC Alliance.

He dumped the MDC Alliance after Mwonzora and Khupe grabbed the name, its money, MPs and councillors and properties.

The two went on to recall more than half of the MPs and councillors who supported Chamisa paving way for the by-elections held last Saturday across the whole country.

Khupe announced her intention to join Chamisa recently after she was unceremoniously suspended by Mwonzora. Nehanda Radio