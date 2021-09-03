G40 still at large in Zanu PF.. fertile ground for change: Jonathan Moyo

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has said that many leaders of the G-40 were neither expelled nor left Zanu PF after the 2017 military coup adding that the ‘strategic fertile ground for change in Zimbabwe is the ruling party base’.

Moyo fled the country together with several former cabinet ministers in November 2017 after a military coup that ousted the late former president Robert Mugabe.

They were the leaders of a Zanu PF faction that wanted to block President Emmerson Mnangagwa from grabbing power from Mugabe.

Moyo took to Twitter on Friday morning to write that most G-40 members were still in Zanu PF and they are capable of dislodging the embattled ruling party.

“FACTS ONLY: the overwhelming majority of G40 in Zanu PF’s leadership and membership ranks were neither expelled nor left the party after the 2017 Army coup. They are in it. It’s precisely for this reason that the most strategic fertile ground for change in Zim is the ZanuPF base!” He said.

One of his followers, Bryan Martin responded saying Moyo was offside.

“Prof venyu avo vakubuda musaga manje, he is not with the people he never will be. His DNA is Zanu PF,” Martin said.

But Moyo responded: “If you think ‘THE PEOPLE’ are synonymous with your political party; then you are a danger to the rights of Zimbabweans under section 67 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and to civilised society itself. Zimbabweans need not be in your MDC to deal with Zanu PF and transform Zim!”

Martin told the former Information minister that he had been in Zanu PF and he led the “G40” faction which was dominant before the coup “and I can’t really say you were steering the country in the right direction, you even made it easy for Lacoste to remove RG, the people were fed up of Grace, you, Kasukuwere etc”

Moyo shot back and said: “You & your “MDC” are full of shit. You rant about “G40″, insult & demonise us at every turn. Are you Angels? Where’s @GutuObert? Where’s Eddie Cross? Where’s Blessing Chebundo? Where’s @DMwonzora? Where’s @DrThoko_Khupe? The list is too long to exhaust. Worry about them, not us!”

Moyo fled the country together with Mandi Chimene and fellow former cabinet ministers, Saviour Kasukuwere, Walter Mzembi, Ignatius Chombo and Patrick Zhuwao who were the top leaders of the G-40 faction that was supporting former First Lady Grace Mugabe against the then Vice President Mnangagwa.

Some of their members have since apologised and rejoined Zanu PF including Chombo. Chimene has since pleaded with Mnangagwa to allow her to come back to Zimbabwe. Nehanda Radio