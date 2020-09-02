Zanu PF to re-admit former G40 members

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Plans are underway for the ruling Zanu PF party to readmit former Generation 40 (G40) aligned cabinet ministers, Makhosini Hlongwane and Tapiwanashe Matangaidze.

Zanu-PF Midlands provincial chairperson Daniel Mackenzie Ncube confirmed a meeting was being set up to consider the readmission of former Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation Hlongwane and former Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Deputy minister Matangaidze.

“We have applications from expelled members who include former ministers. We have got applications from Makhosini Hlongwane and Tapiwa Matangaidze. We will be sitting down to make our decision.

“It’s something we should have done about two weeks ago, so we are trying to get a slot so that we deliberate on the issue and make the necessary recommendation to the party headquarters. We are far behind on the issue,” Ncube.

Ncube added that in the event that Hlongwane and Matangaidze are re-admitted, they would start from the bottom rank and be observed over time to ensure that they are now compliant in everything they do.

At the peak of factionalism in Zimbabwe, G40 had an upper hand, with the former first Lady Grace Mugabe as their centre of power.

Their consulate was left exposed after the November 2017 military coup that overthrew the late former president Robert Mugabe and most of them ran for cover into foreign countries.

After the death of Mugabe in 2019, the dying G40 corral was set for revival purportedly under the auspices of Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwao.

But some have chosen readmission into the ruling party.

Hlongwane and Matangaidze recently wrote to the party seeking to be re-admitted while one of the former G40 members in the province, Annastancia Ndlovu has since been re-admitted into Zanu PF.

Meanwhile, there have been concerns over the alleged agenda of the G40 remnants to destabilise the ruling party and replace it with either the opposition party or a party of their own.

Recently, Information ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana alleged the possible involvement of G40 members in the alleged abduction and torture of two MDC Alliance activists, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova and MP for Harare West Joanah Mamombe three months ago.