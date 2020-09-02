Chinotimba praises Uebert Angel Foundation after thousands receive mealie meal in Buhera – VIDEO

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Buhera South Zanu PF Member of Parliament Joseph Chinotimba has praised Prophet Uebert Angel after his foundation donated truckloads of mealie meal to feed thousands of vulnerable families in his constituency that have been affected by the Covid-19 related lockdown.

Chinotimba was on hand to receive the deliveries and expressed gratitude to Prophet Angel whose foundation is on a countrywide tour to feed people after a devastating Covid-19 national lockdown, economic crisis and drought facing the country.

“The man of God made us a great promise. I have seen it today that this man of God does not lie. He has delivered his promise, the goods have arrived. He said it and followed it through as Word of God says. Let your eyes be a yes and a no be a no.

“Now this was a yes and the man of God fulfilled the will of God. Prophet Uebert Angel, we thank you like never before. All these people you see here are thanking you.

“On behalf of them, I want to thank you. I don’t think we’ve got more Prophets in Zimbabwe like you. I hope more pastors will follow what the Prophet Uebert Angel has done. It’s very good to provide. It’s very good to pray.

“People are surviving on baobab fruits and tree roots. You really helped the children of God. There are many pastors in Zimbabwe. What they want is their pockets to have money and to feed their own families,” Chinotimba said.

Last week, the Uebert Angel Foundation was in Kuwadzana Constituency Opposition MDC Alliance MP Miriam Mushayi was on hand to receive the deliveries.

Two weeks ago, the foundation was Gokwe South feeding thousands of people affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.

In June, the foundation went to the Prophet’s home area of Chivamba, Zaka in Masvingo again donating truckloads of mealie meal. His foundation has gone more than 51 times distributing mealie meal and groceries to cities, towns, farms and rural areas.

In April this year the UK based businessman/preacher pledged an eye-watering USD$ 1 million towards a coronavirus relief aid to help vulnerable households whose incomes have been severely depleted by the lockdown announced by the government to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The foundation has already distributed mealie meal and groceries to places like Highfields, Glen View, Glen Norah, Mufakose, Kambuzuma, Mbare, Budiriro, Chitungwiza (twice), Zaka, Chiredzi, Norton (twice), Harare South, Bulawayo, South Africa, Hatfield and many other parts of Harare.

More remote areas covered include Zvimba North, Honde Valley and Mavingo among others.

In January this year Prophet Angel paid fees for the entire school – for the whole year at Kadyamadare Primary School in the Chikwaka Communal Lands (797 students.)

His foundation followed this up in February when they did the same for 1026 students at Bota Primary School in Masvingo, paying their school fees including levies – for the whole year.