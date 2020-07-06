G40 ministers seek re-admission

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Two former Generation 40 (G-40) aligned cabinet ministers, Makhosini Hlongwane and Tapiwanashe Matangaidze have applied for re-admission into the ruling Zanu PF.

Addressing the Midlands Provincial Coordinating Committee in Gweru on Saturday, Zanu-PF Midlands Provincial chairperson Daniel McKenzie Ncube said Zanu-PF Midlands Province had not recommended the re-admission of former Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation Hlongwane and former Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Deputy minister Matangaidze.

“As far as the provincial executive is concerned, we have not recommended the re-admission of any former minister aligned to G-40. The social media has been awash with news that some of the former G-40 members had been re-admitted into the party.

“Do not be misled by social media. We have proper and formal communication channels as the party and those are the ones that we follow,” Ncube said.

At the pick of factionalism in Zimbabwe, G-40 had an upper hand, with the former first Lady Grace Mugabe as their centre of power.

Their consulate was left exposed after the November 2017 military coup that overthrew the late former president Robert Mugabe and most of them ran for cover into foreign countries.

After the death of Mugabe in 2019, the dying G40 corral was set for revival purportedly under the auspices of Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwao.

But some have chosen re-admission into the ruling party.

Hlongwane and Matangaidze recently wrote to the party seeking to be re-admitted while one of the former G-40 members in the province, Annastancia Ndlovu has since been re-admitted into Zanu PF.

Recently, Information ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana alleged the possible involvement of G-40 members in the alleged abduction and torture of two MDC Alliance activists, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova and MP for Harare West Joanah Mamombe two months ago.

Meanwhile, there has been concerns over the alleged agenda of the G-40 remnants to destabilise the ruling party and replace it with either the opposition party or a party of their own.