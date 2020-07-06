Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Chivhu cop run over at roadblock

By Mariam Mangwaya

A police officer based at Chivhu Police Station died on the spot on Friday after he was run over by a haulage truck that was evading a roadblock at the 136-kilometre peg along the Harare-Masvingo Highway.

File picture of police roadblock in Zimbabwe
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the deceased as Constable Cosmas Kwangwari.

“I can confirm that a police officer died on Friday at a roadblock in an accident. Investigations are still underway. More details will be released tomorrow (Sunday),” Nyathi said, but could not give more details yesterday saying he was out of office.

Police sources told NewsDay that the driver of the haulage truck overtook vehicles at a roadblock some 10km from Chivhu town and ran over the police officer manning the checkpoint.

The driver, Wellington Mutowa (38) was stopped and arrested at the next roadblock in Chivhu.

The truck had six passengers on board. News Day

