Prince Dube catches Simba SC interest

Warriors striker Prince Dube’s scintillating form in the Tanzanian league where he tops the scorers’ chart with 12 goals has reportedly caught the interest of champions Simba SC.

Dube struck an 86th minute wonder-goal against Young Africans on Sunday night to power Azam to a 1-0 win.

The victory continued Azam’s dominance over Young Africans since their promotion into the topflight.

Azam first played in the Tanzanian Premiership in 2010, and Sunday’s clash was their 23 Premiership encounter with Young Africans.

Azam have now won nine of those duels, losing seven and drawing seven times.

What made the victory sweet for Azam, and Dube in particular, is that the Zimbabwean forward broke an ulna bone in his left arm when the two sides met in November last year, resulting in the pacey forward being flown to South Africa for specialist treatment.

Azam lost that match 1-0 and Dube, who had been in fine form, only returning to fitness towards the end of January.

Dube missed two weeks of action in March, including the Warriors’ crucial Afcon qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia due to injury.

But the striker is proving too hot to handle for Tanzanian defenders, as he did on put Sunday, scoring a long range shot that deservedly won Azam the encounter.

After the match, Dube was swamped by journalists, who asked him about the Simba interest.

“There are rumours that Simba are watching you, they want to make you their player next season, what do you say about that?” an unnamed reporter asked Dube.

In response, Dube said: “I think all I can say is that I’m an Azam player, I can’t talk about Simba. Now I’m focused on playing for Azam. I’m not that player who will play for another team in Tanzania except Azam.”

Simba have had a fairytale run in the Caf Champions League, storming into the quarter-finals of the premier continental club competition.

“This is not about me, but my teammates, so I dedicate this win to everyone around Azam because this (victory) is a team effort. It was a good goal. I’m focused on helping the team win more games. I’m grateful that I helped the team win.”

The former Highlanders striker said he is now used to the Tanzanian Premiership.

“I now know the Tanzanian league, it’s hard and I have to pick myself whenever they kick me. I just have to continue doing my best for the team.”

With 12 goals and six games remaining before the season ends, Dube will be hoping to score more goals and win the golden boot in his debut season in East Africa. The Chronicle