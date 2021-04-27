Councilor, wife murdered by mentally challenged grandson

By Michael Magoronga

A councillor from the Zibagwe Rural District Council died together with his wife died after they were assaulted with a log by their mentally challenged grandson on Sunday evening.

Ward 8 Councillor, Ambrose Ncube (74), died on the spot after the attack by Victor Sibanda (24).

His wife, Thandi Khumalo (68) also died after she was assaulted as she tried to intervene.

National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident that happened on Sunday evening.

“We can confirm that police are investigating a murder case of an elderly couple, a man aged 74 and his wife aged 68. The couple is believed to have been murdered by their grandson believed to be mentally challenged,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

He said the incident took place at Village Mutsekwa under Chief Samambwa area in Zhombe on Sunday around 6pm.

He said details of the murder were still trickling in adding he would update as they come in.

Zibagwe RDC Council Chair, Councilor Chamunogwa Zvishamira said Sibanda is the son of one of their daughters and had been taken in to stay with them a few days back.

“The late councillor had just taken his grandson in to stay with them. I am told that the grandson has a mental challenge. Details are still sketchy but we heard that they had a misunderstanding which led to him drawing a log and hitting him several times in the head and he died on the spot,” said Cllr Zvishamira.

He said the wife died as she tried to intervene.

“Seeing that her husband was being the wife tried to restrain Sibanda, but he turned the log onto her and assaulted her and she also died on the spot. Their bodies have since been taken to Kwekwe General Hospital where they await postmortem,” he said.

He said Sibanda had been picked up by the police. The Chronicle