Warriors striker Prince Dube scores to inspire Azam to 2-1 win over KMC

Zimbabwean international Prince Dube was on target when his side Azam FC beat KMC FC 2-1 in a friendly match that was played at the Azam Complex Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Monday.

Dube netted 72 minutes into the match to double Azam’s lead after striker Idris Mbobo had opened the scoring for the Tanzanian giants in the 36th minute.

The former Highlanders striker’s goal comes one month after he scored the fastest goal of the season.

Dube’s strike 16 seconds into the game during a Tanzanian Premier League fixture versus Simba SC at Benjamin Mkapa mid February, is currently the league’s fastest goal in 2023 campaign.

Mgadafi as Dube is nicknamed, scored again when Azam saw off Mlandege 3-0 during another friendly match that was played early February.

In the league, Dube has seven goals to his name, he is 10 behind the leading top scorer Fiston Kalala Mayele who turns out for Young Africans.