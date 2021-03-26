Sha Sha’s music rotates on BBC 1xtra… BET award winner continues to rise

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

South Africa based ‘Queen of Amapiano’ Sha Sha real name Charmaine Shamiso Mapimbiro has been making giant strides in the music industry globally.

After winning the prestigious BET award, Sha Sha has not stopped shining as she has been featured on the Billboard Magazine and her music is currently on rotation on BBC 1xtra Africa.

BBC Radio 1Xtra recently launched Africa 360 – a week of specially curated content celebrating African music and culture. Leading artists and DJs will also curate a playlist from their country.

The show debuted on 21 March during the 1Xtra Weekend Breakfast with DJ Remi Burgz and Sha Sha was featured with Aya Nakamura, Diamond Platnumz, Tiwa Savage, and others.

Kevin Mwenye, from Khaya Defero PR said Sha Sha’s growth has been so encouraging considering the fact that she has been putting out a lot of work, she really deserves it.

“It is truly encouraging to see Sha Sha receive love from foreign markets. She has been putting in a lot of work and we are very excited to continue see her grow, as she really deserves it,” he said.

Mwenye revealed that the “Tender Love” hitmaker has been getting a lot of airplay from globally acclaimed stations and she was Live on a London radio station on (Thursday 25 March at 19.30.)

“She has been getting a lot of airplay globally with the playlisting on BBC 1xtra and several interviews including one with BEAT FM 103.6 London (Thursday 25 March 19.30),” he added.

He also added that there are more surprises coming up;

“A lot more is in store and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

Sha Sha hails from Mutare. She rose to stardom after collaborating with South Africa’s celebrated producers, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small.

She received the 2020 BET Viewers Choice Award for New International Act. She has since been nominated for various awards such as the MTV Africa Music Awards and many others.