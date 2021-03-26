Chiwenga plans to write book on Covid-19 deaths of fellow generals

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has expressed his sorrow over the recent death of several army generals and vowed to write a book exhibiting his feelings towards the late government officials who succumbed to the deadly coronavirus disease.

The former army boss was speaking to Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa during a ZBC interview when he shared the grievous experience he endured each time he learned about the death of former military generals, Perrance Shiri, Sibusiso Moyo and Paradzai Zimondi.

The “great friends,” Shiri, Zimondi and Moyo led by Chiwenga were very influential in the military coup that ousted late former president Robert Mugabe in November 2017.

“I know I hear discussions, (I) wish I had, you know, a meal before I lost to them. We… can start with the Marshall (Shiri). We spoke and almost close to an hour talking.

“We ended up talking about school. On that fateful day, I just put my phone on the bed and then I slept,” Chiwenga said as he narrated events nearer to their deaths.

“At three past three (a.m.), the Commander of Defence Forces (Valerio Sibanda) called me and I’m trying to find my phone. I eventually find it, General Sibanda, he says, ‘I have no good news, we have lost Air Chief Air Marshall’. I look at my phone I am speaking to him you know (but) the last person I spoke to was the Air Marshall.”

Turning to SB Moyo, Chiwenga added “In the afternoon I told him (Moyo) ‘don’t go to work you know there is a spike’ and he ‘like what are you talking about? I’m fine, I’m just having my meal’ but late afternoon he goes to the hospital and in the morning you hear that we have lost him. So as General Zimondi, it was the same.

“But it gives us the courage that everybody will have his or her own time. I didn’t expect to lose such great friends. We grieve and we understand that OK this has happened to me all we can say is ‘God give me strength and courage to accept the reality’.

“This is now the reality. I can’t reverse it and no one else can reverse it. What is now more important for me is to make sure that all other colleagues are safe and will continue to look for everything that will protect the people of Zimbabwe.”

Chiwenga said the government was offering Covid-19 vaccines for free.

“But besides that every vaccine to do with Covid-19 is going to be offered freely to every Zimbabwean. So nobody is going to make a single cent out of Covid-19. Every purchase will be done through the government.

“And we are the only ones who will give the (vaccination) certificate. Eventually, that certificate is going to be yet another passport.

“When you go to the restaurant, you shall be asked to produce your passport, and when you go to the ministry, you produce it and say I am ‘OK’ and everybody will be free.

“I’m trying to write another book. I oversee also the Agriculture (Ministry) myself and with Dr. Anxious Masuka, we must make sure the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme left by Air Marshall Shiri continues and I will also be going to my ‘small field’ to see how the cobs will be doing. If we leave you (Zimbabweans) in poverty you will curse us,” he added. Nehanda Radio