ShaSha issues apology over a month after Vic Falls Carnival no-show

By Vanessa Moyo 20,837
BET award-winner Shasha is home in Zimbabwe for the first time after winning the award.
BET award-winner Shasha

ShaSha has finally issued an apology over a month after she and fellow Amapiano giants Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa failed to turn up for this year’s Vic Falls Carnival on the 30th of April.

Furious organisers of the carnival issued a letter of demand asking the artists to pay back half a million rand in booking fees after the trio’s no show.

The organisers also wanted the artists to “most importantly, apologise to the fans who travelled all over the world to see them perform”.

On Monday morning BET award winner ShaSha finally decided to issue an apology.

“Hello to all my friends and fans who attended this year’s Vic Falls Carnival. I’d like to apologise to you and to the festival too, for not attending this year’s edition,” wrote ShaSha.

“Over the past few months there have been a lot of changes in my environment. A lot of you might have noticed my silence on social media too.

It’s important that I share with you all that right now. I’m at a moment that marks the end of some things but the wonderful beginnings of others too.

“In the middle of it all, I was unable to fulfil my commitment to be part of the carnival.”

“I know this caused a lot of disappointment, but I am asking you to please trust me to make it up to you.

“My team and I are working hard to come up with a new plan, together with the festival organisers who have been incredibly patient and supportive.

“I hope we can announce our plans, alongside some even exciting news in the weeks to come. I can’t wait to perform for all of you,” Shasha added.

