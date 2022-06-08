Two Zimbabweans, part of robbery gang, shot dead in Botswana

Two Zimbabweans suspected to have been part of a six-man armed robbery gang were shot dead by police in Botswana on Monday during a shootout.

The incident was confirmed by Botswana Police Service public relations officer, Senior Superintendent Near Bagali.

“Two Zimbabwean men died in an exchange of fire with members of the Botswana Police Service this morning (06/06/2022) near Botswana College of Engineering and Technology.

“Another suspect a Motswana man got injured in the process and is hospitalised.

“Three others being two Zimbabweans and a Motswana have since been arrested,” he said.

“This follows an incident in which the six armed men aged between 33 and 45 allegedly attacked and robbed a 34-year-old man of cellphones at his residence.

“The robbers fled the scene and were later involved in an exchange of fire with the police,” Bagali said.

A vehicle with fake registration plates and suspected to have been used in the robbery has since been impounded.