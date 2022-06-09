Kaitano Tembo officially appointed Sekhukhune United’s new gaffer

A few weeks after speculation was rife in the media fraternity, DSTV Premiership side Sekhukhune United has now officially unveiled ex-SuperSport United gaffer Kaitano Tembo as their new head coach ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Babina Noko (Sekhukhune United) took to their Facebook to unveil the 51-year-old Zimbabwean who was linked with the top job after the club parted ways with Owen Da Gama early this month.

In a statement, the club confirmed the appointment of the former Dynamos and Warriors player who also parted ways with Matsatsantsa Apitoli in April.

“Sekhukhune United Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Kaitano Tembo to the Technical Team of Sekhukhune United FC” reads part of the statement issued Tuesday.

“The former Supersport United FC Head Coach will be working as a Head Coach for Babina Noko.

“Mr Tembo takes over the Head Coach position of the team following the appointment of Mr. McDonald Makhubedu as the Senior Coach.”

As quoted in the club’s statement, Tembo who expressed his gratitude following his new job said: “Thank you to the Chairman of Sekhukhune United, Mr Simon Malatji for choosing me to lead this great team and to be part of the Babina Noko family,” he outlined.

“It is the same vision and drive that motivated me to be part of the Babina Noko family.”

Tembo added: “It is my desire that Sekhukhune United must be up there fighting for silverware to make their supporters happy.

“I am looking forward to have a long- lasting working relationship with management players and members of the technical team. I cannot wait to start preparations for next season.”

During his time as the SuperSport United head coach, Tembo reached two MTN8 Cup Finals and won his maiden trophy against Highlands Park in 2019.

Tembo’s appointment comes a few days after the club embarked on a massive clear out, offloading 14 of their players including the Zimbabwean trio of seasoned goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini, forwards Charlton Mashumba and Evans Rusike.

In spite of this, speaking on Tembo’s appointment Babina Noko’s chairman, Malatji said: “I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr Tembo to Babina Noko family.

“We are very much excited to have Mr Tembo in our team, and we believe he will assist us in achieving the goals that we have set for ourselves as Sekhukhune United, we wish him well in the is journey,” reads the statement.