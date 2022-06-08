Zim football family mourn Simba Bhora midfielder Barnabus Mushunje

The country’s football family has been saddened by the untimely death of ex-Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars player Barnabus Mashunje (24) who was now plying his trade Simba Bhora in the Northern Region Division One.

Aged 26, a promising and highly rated Mushunje was killed in a car crush on Tuesday evening.

Nehanda Radio understands Mushunje died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare.

A Honda Fit vehicle he was traveling in on his way to Shamva is said to have collided with a tractor near the Chabwino area along the Harare-Shamva road.

The tragic incident which claimed the life of the 26-year-old footballer has seen the country’s football fraternity including clubs, stakeholders, former and current footballers unanimously passing their condolence messages.

In a statement his club Simba Bhora said: “Simba Bhora Football Club is with the Mushunje family in mourning the passing on of Barnabus Mushunje who was a breadwinner not only to the Mushunje family but also to the Zimbabwe football family as he had a promising football career.

“Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with his family and we will do our best to assist the family under this difficult moment.”

Meanwhile other clubs who took to their social media pages include his former employers Ngezi Platinum Stars who through their Facebook said:

“Ngezi Platinum Stars Football Club is saddened to hear of the passing on of its former player, Barnabus Mushunje. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time.

“Barnabus shall be remembered for his cultured left foot. May his soul Rest in Peace,” said the Mhondoro based side.

The Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) also said: “It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we have learnt of the death of Simba Bhora FC midfielder, Barnabas Mushunje,” read part of FUZ statement.

“He died from injuries sustained in a car accident along Harare-Shamva road. Our thoughts and condolences of everyone at the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe are with his family and friends.#RIP BARNA.”

The local football governing body, the PSL also wrote: “Our heartfelt condolences go to the Mushunje family, friends and the entire football family following the untimely passing of former Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars player Barnabus Mushunje. MHSRIP.”

Bulawayo based giants Bosso also posted on their timeline: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing on of Barnabus Mushunje. May his family and friends find comfort in this time of grief. Our deepest condolences,” said Highlanders FC.

Mushunje is survived by his wife and two children.

Nehanda Radio would like to send its deepest condolence message to the Mushunje family, his friends together with the football family at large with respect to the untimely death of the departed Barnabus Mushunje. MHSRIP.