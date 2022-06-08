Exclusive: Massive corruption rocks NSSA, GM Manase implicated

A multi-million dollar scandal is rocking the National Society Security Authority (NSSA) as the executive board is accused of looting millions of dollars in hefty allowances and benefits from underpaid pensioners living in abject poverty Nehanda Radio can exclusively reveal.

Despite NSSA failing its mandate of establishing sustainable social security schemes for civil servants in Zimbabwe, it has proved, however, that it has capacity to please top bosses through hefty allowances.

Investigations have established that NSSA general manager Arthur Manase is at the centre of a massive storm involving public funds at the institution.

Manase received a US$750 000 housing loan and continues to receive a monthly US$2 500 housing allowance to service the loan despite the fact that he already owns a home. Five luxury vehicles have since been allocated to him.

Top executives are also receiving loans ranging from US$60 000 to US$100 000 and top of the range latest land discovery vehicles after receiving loans.

As if this is not enough, recently, the entire NSSA board recently took a luxurious vacation in Kenya, Mombasa, branded as a strategic training to improve services for pensioners.

A source close to Nehanda Radio revealed that Manase has been restructuring influential positions such as financial director, head of audit, and head of procurement at NSSA in order to puppeteer his launchpad for looting.

Manase is further accused of either redeploying or firing all employees who oppose his illegal moves.

“The former procurement chief, Charles Nyika, was fired after he refused to comply with unlawful instructions that violated procurement laws,” said the source.

“Francis Nyambiri, the former head of properties, was fired yet again for refusing to obey Manase’s unlawful orders.

“The former head of audit, Andrew Nyakonda was also unceremoniously transferred to an obscure post for defying Manase’s unlawful orders,” added the source.

Contacted for a comment, Manase refused to comment and directed questions to NSSA public relations officer Tendai Mutseyekwa who declined to answer calls and text messages sent to his phone for a record five days.

Last week, Public Service minister Paul Mavima confirmed that investigations are being carried out at NSSA amid allegations of corruption and corporate malpractice in critical departments that include audit, finance, investments, procurement and property.

Nehanda Radio understands that Zimbabwe Anti-corruption Commission (ZACC) is camping at NSSA to probe the parastatal.

“There have been several social media postings and articles with and counter allegations on what is going on at the National Social Security Authority (NSSA),” Mavima said.

“I wish to assure all our stakeholders and the general public that and indeed the entire Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare are concerned with these allegations.

“I have immediately tasked the Board of NSSA to fully investigate all matters that have been raised and take appropriate and decisive action where wrongdoing is detected. But above all, we want NSSA to get back on track and resume the impressive turn-around trajectory the Authority had planted.”

While pensioners with more than 20 years of service are paid a pittance ranging from ZWL14 025 to ZWL34 000, NSSA directors and former directors are reportedly paid yearly holiday allowances of US$15,000 per individual, as well as high unlimited school fees allowances running into millions of US dollars per year.

Manase is reportedly being protected by the line Minister Paul Mavima.

“Minister Mavima is complicit in NSSA corruption because he clears, approves, facilitates, and participates in the orchestration of pensioners’ money by Manase with reckless provado.” another disgruntled employee identified only as Jacob said.

“As we speak, Manase has effectively transformed the National Building Society (NBS) into a NSSA department by promoting NSSA employees to key management positions at NBS, including a strategic assistant to the managing director.

“Manase has captured and run the bank through a parallel structure,” Jacob explained.