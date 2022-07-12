National Social Security Authority (NSSA) General Manager Arthur Manase who was sent on a forced leave to pave way for corruption and corporate malpractice investigations against him has been re-elected into the Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) board of directors.

Manase was suspended last week after a series of reports alleging that he and other bosses were getting hefty allowances at a time when the authority was failing its mandate of establishing sustainable social security schemes for civil servants in Zimbabwe.

His suspension came the same week he was appointed into the RTG board of directors. NSSA is the biggest shareholder in the Rainbow Tourism Group.

“To re-elect the following director, Mr. Arthur Johnson Manase, who retired by rotation and being eligible, offered himself for re-election in accordance with Article 99 of the Company’s Articles of Association,” read one of the resolutions.

“To re-elect the following director, Mr. Kensias Chibota, who retired by rotation and being eligible, offered himself for re-election in accordance with Article 99 of the Company’s Articles of Association.

“To re-elect the following director, Mr. Douglas Hoto who retired by rotation and being eligible, offered himself for re-election in accordance with Article 99 of the Company’s Articles of Association.”

Manase reportedly received a US$750 000 housing loan and continued to receive a monthly US$2 500 housing allowance to service the loan despite the fact that he already owns a home. Five luxury vehicles had since been allocated to him.

It is further alleged that top executives at the authority also received loans ranging from US$60 000 to US$100 000 and top of the range latest land discovery vehicles after receiving loans.

Nehanda Radio understands that the entire NSSA board recently took a luxurious vacation in Mombasa, Kenya, branded as a strategic training to improve services for pensioners.

Manase has reportedly been restructuring influential positions such as financial director, head of audit, and head of procurement at NSSA in order to solidify his control.

He is further accused of either redeploying or firing all employees who oppose his illegal moves.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is camping at NSSA to probe the parastatal and Manase is alleged to be among the persons of interest.

While pensioners with more than 20 years of service are paid a pittance ranging from ZWL14 025 to ZWL34 000, NSSA directors and former directors are reportedly paid yearly holiday allowances of US$15,000 per individual, as well as high unlimited school fees allowances running into millions of US dollars per year.