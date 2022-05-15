Carnival organisers demand US$25,000 refund from DJ Maphorisa, Kabza de Small, Shasha

Event organisers of the Victoria Falls Carnival have demanded a refund total of R414, 147 (US$25,624) from DJ Maphorisa, Kabza de Small and Shasha after the three failed to show up for their scheduled performances at the Victoria Falls Carnival.

In a letter of demand delivered to the trio’s management, the carnival’s organisers requested an apology and payments made in advance – being full booking fee, money used on flights and accommodation.

DJ Maphorisa, Kabza and Shasha are said to have been paid in full for the Victoria Falls Carnival event on the 29th of April 2022 in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

Booking confirmations, flight confirmations and accommodation confirmations were sent to them several times before, for some reason they did not show up at the airport on the day of the event, said Carnival organisers.

“From the Vic Falls Carnival side, they honoured the contract as agreed. . . The artistes have shown total disregard for the contract and this is unacceptable.

“The artists should; 1.Pay back the full booking fee. 2. Pay back all the flights that were booked on time. 3.Pay back accommodation that was booked on time. 4.Give Vic Falls Carnival a statement in this regard. 5.Mostly, apologise to the fans who travelled all over the world to come see them perform,” further read a statement that was issued by High Yards,” event organisers said in an earlier statement.

“To all our loyal Vic Falls Carnival fans, over the past six months, we as a team have worked tirelessly to create our best Vic Falls Carnival edition for its 10th-year celebration at our new and bigger venue with its own standalone dates.

“We’ve looked to book some of Africa’s top artists from across the continent to make this 10th edition a carnival to remember for you the fans, who have made the Carnival what it is today – a world-renowned festival celebrating Africa and its different cultures,” wrote organisers.

“Day 1 of the Carnival was set to kick off the celebrations with headliners DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and Sha Sha, due to perform on the Pure Africa Sunset Cruise and at the main event later in the evening.

“DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and Sha Sha did not make their flights and in doing so, have let us down as an event, and more importantly you as fans, who expected their arrival and performances at the Carnival,” the statement further read.