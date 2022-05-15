South African gospel singer Deborah Fraser dies after short illness

Legendary South African gospel singer Deborah Fraser (56) has died, a family spokesperson has confirmed.

According to family spokesperson Nontando Mafisa, Fraser died on Sunday after a short illness.

“It is with deep sadness [that we] inform you of the passing of our beloved mother, sister, aunt and friend, and gospel musician, Deborah Fraser, following a short illness.

“She passed on today [Sunday] after midday, in the presence of her family and friends.

“As Fraser’s family, we would like to be given space to process and deal with this very tragic situation,” said the statement from the family.

Fraser leaves behind two children – a boy and a girl.

Fraser confirmed last month that she was unable to walk after a TikTok video of her performing in a wheelchair was shared on social media.

The 56-year-old gospel singer revealed that she was at the time bound to a wheelchair and could not walk.

She began her career in 1985 as a backing singer, and recorded her own album in 2000, titled Abanye bayombona. The album has sold over 1 million copies.