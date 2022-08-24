Sha Sha to woo back fans at Fiesta Fiesta’s Amapiano Series

South Africa-based Zimbabwean amapiano queen Sha Sha will get her chance to win back her local fans as she headlines the Fiesta Fiesta Amapiano series next month.

Scheduled for September 4 at Harare’s Alex Sports Club, the gig is expected to attract a huge crowd following it’s break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sha Sha will headline the event to appease the fans she let down by failing to turn up at the Victoria Falls carnival in April this year.

Despite the setback, Sha Sha managed to give an apology to her multitude of fans promising to douse them in flames next weekend.

Following her break into the scene two years back, Sha Sha has collaborated with big names that include Kabza de Small, DJ Maphorisa, Amu Faku, Samthing Soweto,A mos and Mas MusiQ.

However, organisers of the Fiesta Fiesta event say this will be the last amapiano gig as they want to diversify genres.

Event organiser Chuckie ‘Chucknosis’ Ayisha told reporters that they were doing everything possible for the show to become a success as everything was now in place.

“We have already paid everything and we want to assure the fans that Sha Sha will be on the fiesta stage on September 4,” said Chucknosis.

“This will be the last show we are doing under the Amapiano banner and we intend to go out with a bang, so we are taking every necessary step to ensure that the show is a success.”

“We are not completely closing the chapter, but we also want to add more variety to our events. We will be bringing in some big names from Nigeria, Tanzania and Kenya….”