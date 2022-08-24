Billiat needs quality ‘helpers’ at Chiefs says ex-player Muchichwa

Former Zimbabwean forward Robson Muchichwa has said ex-Warriors poster boy Khama Billiat (31) needs teammates who ‘can help his type of play’ at Kaizer Chiefs so that he regains his best form.

Muchichwa believes the 31-year-old lanky and talented midfielder is trying his best to help the Soweto giants win matches but is being ‘let down by his teammates’.

The ex-Dynamos player highlighted that Billiat’s form at Chiefs is being affected by the lack of quality players at the club.

Speaking to South African football outlet Soccer Laduma , the 46-year-old said: “Khama hasn’t been the Khama we know since he joined Chiefs.”

He added: “From how I see it, I think it has to do with the quality of players around him. They are not helping his type of play.

“Without good supply, it’s difficult for him. Just take Peter Shalulile – he’s not the most skilful striker, but he’s got quality around him who feeds him the right balls.

“They make his job easy so he can just put the ball in the net. If you can take Shalulile now and put him at Chiefs, you’ll ask yourself if he’s the same player scoring week in and week out at Sundowns.

“That’s why Billiat was shining at Sundowns, and he hasn’t played real football since he joined Chiefs. He needs quality to shelve the pressure off him.”

Since arriving at Chiefs from Sundowns in 2018, Billiat’s performance has ‘agreeably’ declined.

With Amakhosi, the former defunct Ajax Cape Town player has failed to clinch any silverware with the club.

In 117 appearances, Billiat has scored 24 goals and provided the same number of assists.

He missed an opportunity to win a major cup with Chiefs in 2021 when they were humbled 3-0 by Egyptian giants Al Ahly in a CAF Champions League final.