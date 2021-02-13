Private tutor arrested for raping pupil

By Victor Maphosa

A teacher at a secondary school in Ruwa was recently arrested for allegedly raping a pupil after conducting private lessons.

Soon after conducting the private lessons, the teacher requested to walk the 15-year-old girl home and along the way, the teacher allegedly pulled the girl into a maize field and raped her.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying: “The teacher was conducting private lessons with some students. After he had finished around 5 pm, he asked the girl to walk with him as they went home.

“Allegations are that along the way, he pulled her into a maize field and raped her.”

In a related matter, a 14-year-old Chitungwiza girl was raped by a motorist who had offered her a lift on her way from school in December.

“After the girl got into the vehicle, the driver took her to a bush where he raped her. The girl did not disclose the matter until this month when she realised she was pregnant,” Ass Comm Nyathi said.

He said the perpetrator had been identified and was being sought.

Ass Comm Nyathi warned parents against trusting strangers who offered private lessons to their children.

He also warned those defying Covid-19 regulations that they would be arrested and urged the public to avoid boarding private vehicles and Mushikashikas. The Herald