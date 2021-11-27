Inside job: Fawcett Security guards stage-manage US$334 290 robbery

Fawcett Security guards who initially cried wolf accusing armed robbers of waylaying them and getting away with US$334 290 cash-in-transit along Harare-Bulawayo road, have been arrested after police established it was an inside job.

The Fawcett Security details allegedly falsified evidence and led police to a wild goose chase after advising law enforcement agents that armed robbers had ambushed their Fawcett Security Company cash-in-transit van before fleeing with the cash.

“The Police has now arrested Fawcett Security guard, Bongani Mpofu, Blessing Luwizhi and Josphine Ndlovu in connection with this case which has turned out to be a pure theft episode,” said police spokesperson Paul Nyathi.

“It is now a fact that the guards were lying that they had been approached by two Police Officers and four civilians who were armed and driving an unidentified vehicle.”

Nyathi said comprehensive Police checks have shown that there was a truck which had broken down at the point where the guards claim were robbed.

“According to credible witnesses, the guards did not stop at this point and their vehicle was clearly seen speeding along the Harare-Bulawayo Road towards Kwekwe,” Nyathi said.

“Two other witnesses saw the security vehicle passing through Connemara and stopping at a shopping centre for unknown reasons which are now subject to investigation. This clearly indicates an element of inside job and dishonesty on the part of the security guards.”

Investigations have revealed that the Fawcett Security guard, who is now in Police custody, Bongani Mapfumo (29) is the king pin in this false and stage-managed robbery case, Nyathi said.

“He worked closely with Blessing Luwizhi and picked other notorious criminals in Bulawayo; Sibusiso Ngwenya, Mandla Ncube, Nqobile Moyo, Khumbulani Nyathi and ‘King’ after agreeing on looting idea and sharing of the money,” he continued.

“The criminals were picked as if the Fawcett company vehicle was pirating. This included two women who were going to Gweru. On arrival in Gweru, the suspects were dropped in the Central Business District together with the two women as the guards went to collect US$11 00-00 from Fawcett Gweru.”

“After the collection, the Fawcett team went on to pick their accomplices whom they had earlier dropped in the Gweru Central Business District. On arrival at 243 km peg, Harare- Bulawayo Road near Zvakanaka shops, that is between Connemara Open Prison and Hunter Road Shopping Centre, the Fawcett guards and the criminals, picked from Bulawayo, stage-managed the false robbery scene and circumstances.” Zim Morning Post