‘I tried to resurrect him but failed’ Passion Java mocks Seh Calaz

Flamboyant US based Prophet Passion Java has refused to call a ceasefire in his battle with Zim dancehall star Seh Calaz.

The back and forth argument between the two personalities continues as they have taken their fight to national radio station Power FM.

After Calaz’s interview on Power FM claiming he was paid $3 by Java for a mention in the song, Java disputed that saying it was actually ’50 cents.’

“It wasn’t $3 it was actually 50 cents. No one knew him so I can’t pay someone who is not known,” said Java.

He however swiftly made a U-turn saying this was all a joke Calaz was paid well but couldn’t reveal how much it was.

“On a serious note we gave him more money. These $3 and 50cents stunts are just jokes, we gave him good money,” he said.

Quizzed on why he would just pick on Calaz, Java said he was just trying to resurrect him and show off his influence on social media.

“He had fallen, so I was just trying to resurrect him at that time but I failed.

“The whole beef was just meant to show off my influence on social media that if I mention anyone on social media they become an instant hit, look at his views now he is trending,” explained Java.

He also revealed that to him the ‘beef’ was just to create entertainment.

“This is just entertainment, people want to be entertained that’s what Facebook and Instagram is all about. The only real beef I ever had was with Simba Chikanza (ZimEye editor),” said Java.

The tiff between Java and Calaz begun after the latter released his third album this year which Java said was a sign of him losing his prowess as a musician.

The two have now engaged in a war of words ever since. Nehanda Radio