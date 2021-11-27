Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Qatar Airways stops accepting passengers from South Africa and Zimbabwe

By Zim Morning Post

 Qatar Airways has announced that “passengers will no longer be accepted for travel from South Africa and Zimbabwe” on its flights. The airline stated that this decision will be effective immediately.

In a statement on Twitter, Qatar Airways said: “With immediate effect, passengers will no longer be accepted for travel from South Africa and Zimbabwe on Qatar Airways flights, we will continue to review the situation on a daily basis as new information becomes available from the WHO.”

It further stated that passengers travelling to South Africa and Zimbabwe will still be accepted on its flights in line with current restrictions.

“Passengers affected by these changes should call Qatar Airways or speak with their travel agent for further assistance,” Qatar Airways tweeted. The Peninsula Online

