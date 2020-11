More than 30 miners trapped underground at Ran Mine in Bindura

News reaching us is that more than 30 miners are trapped underground at Ran Mine in Bindura.

Permanent Secretary in the Information Ministry, Nick Mangwana tweeted; “Mash Central: A tragedy has occurred at Ran Mine in Bindura town late this afternoon.

“A deep disused mine trench has caved in trapping several illegal gold miners. Exact number not yet established. So far 6 miners have been rescued. Details to follow but numbers could be circa 30.”

