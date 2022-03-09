Zanu PF thugs set alight CCC Bindura councillor’s homestead

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Bindura ward 8 councilor Oswell Shambare’s house was set on fire by alleged Zanu-PF members on Saturday after he hosted a meeting with his party colleagues.

The CCC party confirmed the development through a Twitter statement on Tuesday.

“Bindura ward 8 councilor Oswell Shambare’s house was burnt on Saturday by Zanu PF thugs after he hosted a meeting with his fellow CCC members.

“The continued persecution of our members must be stopped. We urge Zanu PF to stop this thuggish behaviour. Stop Violence,” the party said.

Maureen Kademaunga on behalf of the CCC Social Welfare department and top officials, Secretary General Chalton Hwende, Happymore Chidziva, Murisi Zwizwai and Gilbert Kagodora visited the place on Tuesday.

It was revealed in a statement by Kademaunga that Shambare tried to report the incident to the police but he was not given an audience.

“CCC leadership today visited the homestead of their ward 18 candidate Oswell Shambare in Guwa village whose house was set alight by a suspected Zanu-PF vigilante group operating in the area,” read the statement.

“The house was burnt after Zanu-PF elements sent threats of unspecified punishment to Shambare for holding a CCC meeting at his homestead.

“The candidate who was sleeping in the house escaped death by a whisker after he woke up to flames of a burning roof and voices threatening to burn him to death.”

Kademaunga said the candidate lost three bicycles, food meant for his mother’s memorial, clothes and blankets.

When the delegation arrived at the house, “attempts to report the case of political arson were unsuccessful after police at Rutope Police Base refused to take the case.

“Today again, the leadership led by Hon Chalton Hwende and including Secretary for Social Welfare Maureen Kademaunga, Secretary for Rural Strategy Hon Happymore Chidziva, Hon Murisi Zwizwai and Hon Gilbert Kagodora attempted to make a report at the station but the police officers led by CST Kamonere deserted the police station after refusing to entertain them.”

Two weeks ago, suspected Zanu-PF activists besieged a CCC rally in Kwekwe and killed one supporter while injuring dozens. Nehanda Radio