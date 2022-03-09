Former SA cricket star Lance Klusener re-appointed Zim cricket batting coach

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has officially re-appointed former South Africa cricket star Lance Klusener (50) as the senior men’s national team batting coach.

The ZC board reportedly confirmed the new development in a meeting held on Monday.

The appointment was also authenticated in a statement issued by the ZC media and communications manager Darlington Majonga.

According to the statement, Klusener who previously worked as the Zimbabwe cricket team batting coach in 2016 and 2018 will be taking over the coaching duties from Stuart Matsikenyeri.

“He (Klusener) is taking over from Stuart Matsikenyeri, who now moves to the position of assistant coach, and served as Zimbabwe’s batting coach between 2016 and 2018. Until recently, he was head coach of the Afghanistan national team,” reads the statement.

Apart from his recent re-appointment, Klusener has been working as the Afghanistan cricket team head coach before quitting the job in December.

But his recent assignment was in the Bangladesh Premier League were he was coaching Khulna Tigers.

Meanwhile, the ZC also announced the retaining of head coach Lalchand Rajput.

The cricket board also confirmed that Craig Ervine has been appointed as Zimbabwe’s full time white ball captain while Sean Williams has been retained as the captain for the Test matches.

Furthermore, Regis Chakabva has been elected as the team’s vice captain for the team across all formats.

ZC went on to reveal that it is in the process of finalising the appointment of a bowling coach and a fitness trainer for the men’s senior team.

The board also confirmed that Mary-Anne Musonda and Josephine Nkomo will continue as captain and vice captain for the women’s side respectively. Nehanda Radio