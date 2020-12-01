Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

LocalFeaturedNews

One more body recovered at mine

26,868

Rescue workers at Ran Mine in Bindura yesterday recovered one of the miners trapped after a tunnel collapsed on Wednesday last week.

Rescue workers installing a water pump to drain water from the mine shaft at Ran Mine in Bindura (Picture by AFP)
Rescue workers installing a water pump to drain water from the mine shaft at Ran Mine in Bindura (Picture by AFP)

The unidentified body was recovered in the afternoon and was taken to Bindura Hospital mortuary.

Mrs Melodious Katoratsoko from Gora Village in Madziwa under Chief Nyamaropa said they engaged traditional leaders and spirit mediums in the area in the hope that their son, Alexio Felix Nyamvura (29), whom they suspect to be among the trapped, will be saved.

Provincial Development Coordinator Mr Timothy Maregere said Government will assist in the burial of the 34-year-old-volunteer Wellington House, who died while assisting in the rescue efforts at Ran Mine. The Herald

Related Articles

Volunteer dies in rescue operation

36,769

Rescue mission starts at Ran Mine

19,838

Zimbabwe mine shaft collapse leaves dozens trapped

19,586

More than 30 miners trapped underground at Ran Mine in…

35,895
Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments
error: Alert: Use share buttons to share content !!